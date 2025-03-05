Published Mar 5, 2025
Watch: Dan Fitzgerald talks before the Milwaukee series
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Dan Fitzgerald has the Jayhawks off to a 10-1 start as they get ready to face Milwaukee in a four-game series.

Fitzgerald talked about the team, fan support and much more at his press conference.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings