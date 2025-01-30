WATCH: David Coit previews Baylor game and more

The Jayhawks have landed a commitment from TE Jack Utz. He's the nation's 26th rated tight end and we have the breakdown
No. 11 Kansas plays host UCF on Tuesday night. For a closer look at the Knights, come inside.
Corbin Glasco was impressed when four coaches from KU showed up at his school. The Texas speedster committed to KU.
The Jayhawks have added major speed to the roster with the addition of Corbin Glasco.
Landen Anderson is the first defensive tackle to commit to the Jayhawks. He talked about picking Kansas.
