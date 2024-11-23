Published Nov 23, 2024
WATCH: Devin Neal on win over Colorado, big rushing numbers
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Devin Neal ran for 207 yards rushing and 80 through the air in a win over Colorado. Neal talked about his performance and ending his home career on a positive note.

Watch everything Neal had to say after the Colorado game.

