WATCH: Devin Neal on win over Colorado, big rushing numbers

Devin Neal ran for 207 yards rushing and 80 through the air in a win over Colorado. Neal talked about his performance and ending his home career on a positive note.
Watch everything Neal had to say after the Colorado game.
On Friday morning, Rylan Griffen met with the media to preview the Duke game and more.
Nicolette Edwards from CU Sports Report gives a closer look at Colorado and a prediction on the game.
Come inside for our staff predictions, game notes, depth charts and more information on the Colorado game.
Brian Borland talked about playing Colorado with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Read the Q&A with Borland.
Our Colorado predictions, new KU commit Justin Thurman joins us on the show and much more.
