Advertisement

in other news

Chris Klieman said they have to be ready for KU's offensive scheme

Chris Klieman said they have to be ready for KU's offensive scheme

Chris Klieman said they have to communicate better or they will have trouble with KU's offense. More from Klieman.

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Lance Leipold previews Sunflower Showdown

Watch: Lance Leipold previews Sunflower Showdown

Lance Leipold gave a recap of the win over Houston and talked about the matchup against Kansas State.

 • Jon Kirby
Detailed Stats: Closer look at the numbers from the Houston game

Detailed Stats: Closer look at the numbers from the Houston game

Some interesting numbers when taking a deep dive into the advanced statistics from the Houston game.

 • Jon Kirby
PFF Defensive Grade Card: Houston game

PFF Defensive Grade Card: Houston game

Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Houston game and snap counts. 

Premium content
 • Jon Kirby
PFF Offensive Grade Card: Houston game

PFF Offensive Grade Card: Houston game

Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Houston game and snap counts.

Premium content
 • Jon Kirby

in other news

Chris Klieman said they have to be ready for KU's offensive scheme

Chris Klieman said they have to be ready for KU's offensive scheme

Chris Klieman said they have to communicate better or they will have trouble with KU's offense. More from Klieman.

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Lance Leipold previews Sunflower Showdown

Watch: Lance Leipold previews Sunflower Showdown

Lance Leipold gave a recap of the win over Houston and talked about the matchup against Kansas State.

 • Jon Kirby
Detailed Stats: Closer look at the numbers from the Houston game

Detailed Stats: Closer look at the numbers from the Houston game

Some interesting numbers when taking a deep dive into the advanced statistics from the Houston game.

 • Jon Kirby
Published Oct 23, 2024
Watch: Everything Bill Self said at Big 12 media day
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

While surrounded by local and national media at Big 12 media day on Wednesday, Bill Self provided the latest updates on injuries, what to expect when the Jayhawks face Arkansas on Wednesday, the expectations this season, and much more.

JayhawkSlant.com was on hand from start-to-finish and has a complete breakdown of everything Bill Self said.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Kansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement