Watch: Everything Bill Self said at Big 12 media day

Chris Klieman said they have to be ready for KU's offensive scheme
Chris Klieman said they have to communicate better or they will have trouble with KU's offense. More from Klieman.
Watch: Lance Leipold previews Sunflower Showdown
Lance Leipold gave a recap of the win over Houston and talked about the matchup against Kansas State.
Detailed Stats: Closer look at the numbers from the Houston game
Some interesting numbers when taking a deep dive into the advanced statistics from the Houston game.
PFF Defensive Grade Card: Houston game
Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Houston game and snap counts.
PFF Offensive Grade Card: Houston game
Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Houston game and snap counts.
While surrounded by local and national media at Big 12 media day on Wednesday, Bill Self provided the latest updates on injuries, what to expect when the Jayhawks face Arkansas on Wednesday, the expectations this season, and much more.
JayhawkSlant.com was on hand from start-to-finish and has a complete breakdown of everything Bill Self said.
