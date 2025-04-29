Watch: Fitzgerald after win over Missouri

KU head coach Dan Fitzgerald spoke after the the Jayhawks extended their winning streak to nine games with a win over Mizzou.
Mason Lewis talks about his visit to Kansas and his plans to find a date for an official visit.
The 2025 Portal Tracker has been updated on JayhawkSlant.com. For the very latest, come inside.
For a complete breakdown of of what KU's 2025-26 roster looks as it stands now, come inside.
Here is the latest long list of where things stand with high school and portal recruiting heading into May.
The Jayhawks landed a commitment from Illinois DE Alex Bray. Come inside for the details and breakdown.
