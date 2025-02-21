Published Feb 21, 2025
WATCH: Flory Bidunga talks Oklahoma State and more
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

On Saturday afternoon, No. 23 Kansas plays host to Oklahoma State. On Friday afternoon, Flory Bidunga met with the media to preview the showdown against the Cowboys and more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings