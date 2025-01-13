WATCH: Hunter Dickinson talks KU's defense, blocked shots, ISU, and more

No. 11 Kansas and Cincinnati are closing in on tip from Fifth Third Arena.
JayhawkSlant.com caught up with J.T. Smith, publisher of TheFrontOfficeNews.com, to get his thoughts on today’s game.
The Jayhawks landed a commitment from Auburn hybrid safety/LB Laquan Robinson. More on what we know.
Things are still moving in the portal, but not as fast as it was a couple weeks. The latest nuggets to follow.
No. 11 Kansas will look to make another statement on the road at Cincinnati on Saturday.
