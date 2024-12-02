Published Dec 2, 2024
WATCH: Hunter Dickinson talks Thanksgiving, first road game and more
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

On Monday afternoon, Hunter Dickinson talked about some of his favorite dishes at Thanksgiving, what he told Flory Bidunga after being ejected against Duke, his thoughts on KU's first road game on Wednesday night, and much more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings