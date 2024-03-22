WATCH: In the locker room with Dickinson, Harris, and Furphy
Friday was media day for the Kansas Jayhawks, which meant the locker rooms were open. Coming off an opening round victory over Samford, Kansas, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, will now face Gonzaga, the No. 5 seed, on Saturday at 2:15 PM (CT).
JayhawkSlant spent a few minutes talking to Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, and Johnyy Furphy on the eve of KU's big showdown against the Zags. For the very latest, scroll below.
Hunter Dickinson
