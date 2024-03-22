Friday was media day for the Kansas Jayhawks, which meant the locker rooms were open. Coming off an opening round victory over Samford, Kansas, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, will now face Gonzaga, the No. 5 seed, on Saturday at 2:15 PM (CT).

JayhawkSlant spent a few minutes talking to Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, and Johnyy Furphy on the eve of KU's big showdown against the Zags. For the very latest, scroll below.