Kansas, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, defeated Samford, the No. 13 seed, 93-89 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. In advancing to face Gonzaga on Saturday, Bill Self's squad was led by KJ Adams (20), Hunter Dickinson (19), Nicolas Timberlake (19), Johnny Furphy (16), and Dajuan Harris (12).

Shortly after the game, Kevin McCullar, Jr., Johnny Furphy, Dajuan Harris, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media in the locker room to talk about KU's win over Samford and much more.