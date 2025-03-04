Published Mar 4, 2025
Watch: Isaiah Marshall, Cole Ballard talk about QB group
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
With Jalon Daniels out for the first part of spring, that means players like Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall will get increased reps.

Both quarterbacks met with the media after Tuesday's practice and spoke about spring football.

info icon
Embed content not available
info icon
Embed content not available