Published Nov 9, 2024
WATCH: Jalon Daniels after the win over Iowa State
Jon Kirby
The Jayhawks offense ran through the Iowa State defense that entered the game the top defense in the league.

Jalon Daniels talked about their performance and the potential the offense has.

