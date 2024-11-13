Watch: Jeff Grimes on Iowa State game, looking ahead to BYU

Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes looked back at the offensive performance against Iowa State and gave his thoughts on BYU after watching their film.
Watch everything Grimes had to say in his press conference.
Kansas knocked off Michigan State 77-69 in a game that was ugly on both sides at times.
The first game of the Champions Classic between No. 1 Kansas and Michigan State is closing in on tip.
BYU is ranked 9th and gets ready for the Jayhawks who they don't take lightly. Kalani Sitake talked about KU.
JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Brendan Moore from SpartansIllustrated to get his thoughts on tonight’s game.
Lance Leipold met with the media Monday, talking about BYU's run, redshirt freshmen making impacts, and injury updates.
