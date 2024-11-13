Published Nov 13, 2024
Watch: Jeff Grimes on Iowa State game, looking ahead to BYU
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes looked back at the offensive performance against Iowa State and gave his thoughts on BYU after watching their film.

Watch everything Grimes had to say in his press conference.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings