Published Mar 6, 2025
Watch: KU DC DK McDonald gives the latest on the defense
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Kansas defensive coordinator DK McDonald met with reporters after Thursday's practice. McDonald talked about simplifying things, past defenses he has been around and how transfers are fitting in.

See everything he had to say at his press conference.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings