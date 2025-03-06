Watch: KU DC DK McDonald gives the latest on the defense

Kansas defensive coordinator DK McDonald met with reporters after Thursday's practice. McDonald talked about simplifying things, past defenses he has been around and how transfers are fitting in.
See everything he had to say at his press conference.
On Thursday afternoon, KJ Adams met with the media to discuss senior night and more.
Kansas defensive coordinator DK McDonald met with reporters after Thursday's practice.
Can the basketball make a run? Thoughts on spring football by position. KU commit Jack Utz joins us on the show.
Dan Fitzgerald has the Jayhawks off to a 10-1 start as they get ready to face Milwaukee in a four-game series.
Dan Fitzgerald met with the media on Wednesday, discussing the fan support, starting pitching, and more.
