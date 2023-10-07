The Kansas players gave their thoughts on facing UCF this week during media availability to preview the game. See what the players talked about and much more as they get ready for UCF today.

Dominick Puni

Puni's take on the UCF defense: "They play hard. I think that was the first thing that stood out to me. They play hard. They have a very good corner, two corners I think, that are really, really good. Their d-line up front is tough physical in the run game that they try to stop the run. Do a lot of pressure, edge, normal stuff, but we've got to be ready for it."

Devin Neal

Neal talked about the UCF defense and what makes them have success in the option game. On UCF: "I think they're a really fast group, really physical group, and we definitely have our challenges up front. But I'm really excited for this challenge and to reboot after last week, and I think we're ready to accept that challenge as well." Running the option: "It definitely helps having a really dynamic group of running backs, and I think our room is one of the most dynamic. We have two quarterbacks that can really read defenses and expose them on that level, too, so I think that goes all into it."



Cornell Wheeler

Cornell Wheeler talked about UCF's offense and the challenges getting lined up when they play fast. "They are just explosive. They like to be fast, very tempo, real tempo team. They want to get lined up quick so we have to match that energy and line up quick as well. "The biggest challenge is just make sure we communicate and make sure everyone's lined up because they are going fast. So, we want to make sure everybody's in the right position and we're lined up so we can play to our best."

