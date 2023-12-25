The players met with the media to talk about the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Watch what they had to say about the matchup against UNLV and much more.

Devin Neal

Neal said he has not made a decision on the NFL and talks about transitioning from the baseball field to being a full-time football player. Neal gave his thoughts on the UNLV defense.

Jason Bean

Bean looks back on his career and playing his last game in a KU uniform. He talks about Jim Zebrowski calling plays in the bowl game.

Rich Miller

Miller said the defense has to be ready for an explosive UNLV offense and believes they had a good month of preparation. He looks back at the good times he has had with his teammates at Kansas.

Mason Fairchild