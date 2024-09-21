Watch: Lance Leipold after the West Virginia game

in other news
Podcast: West Virginia predictions, David McComb, much more
West Virginia preview and predictions, QB commit David McComb joins us, hear from Jeff Grimes and much more.
Kansas embracing ‘season reset’ mentality heading into Big 12 play
Despite a rocky 1-2 start, Kansas remains confident heading into Big 12 play with a fresh slate.
Tommy Dunn has turned his game around after being called inconsistent
Tommy Dunn has stood out on defense that last two games and he is showing how consistent he can play.
Watch: KU players talk about during West Virginia week
For West Virginia week Devin Neal, OJ Burroughs, Bryce Cabeldue, Tommy Dunn and Dylan Wudke met with the media.
Watch: Brian Borland on playing West Virginia
KU defensive coordinator Brian Borland looked back at the UNLV and talked about the good and bad after watching film.
