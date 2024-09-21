Watch: Lance Leipold after the West Virginia game

Advertisement

in other news

Podcast: West Virginia predictions, David McComb, much more

Podcast: West Virginia predictions, David McComb, much more

West Virginia preview and predictions, QB commit David McComb joins us, hear from Jeff Grimes and much more.

 • Slant Staff
Kansas embracing ‘season reset’ mentality heading into Big 12 play

Kansas embracing ‘season reset’ mentality heading into Big 12 play

Despite a rocky 1-2 start, Kansas remains confident heading into Big 12 play with a fresh slate.

 • Sam Winton
Tommy Dunn has turned his game around after being called inconsistent

Tommy Dunn has turned his game around after being called inconsistent

Tommy Dunn has stood out on defense that last two games and he is showing how consistent he can play.

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: KU players talk about during West Virginia week

Watch: KU players talk about during West Virginia week

For West Virginia week Devin Neal, OJ Burroughs, Bryce Cabeldue, Tommy Dunn and Dylan Wudke met with the media.

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Brian Borland on playing West Virginia

Watch: Brian Borland on playing West Virginia

KU defensive coordinator Brian Borland looked back at the UNLV and talked about the good and bad after watching film.

 • Jon Kirby

in other news

Podcast: West Virginia predictions, David McComb, much more

Podcast: West Virginia predictions, David McComb, much more

West Virginia preview and predictions, QB commit David McComb joins us, hear from Jeff Grimes and much more.

 • Slant Staff
Kansas embracing ‘season reset’ mentality heading into Big 12 play

Kansas embracing ‘season reset’ mentality heading into Big 12 play

Despite a rocky 1-2 start, Kansas remains confident heading into Big 12 play with a fresh slate.

 • Sam Winton
Tommy Dunn has turned his game around after being called inconsistent

Tommy Dunn has turned his game around after being called inconsistent

Tommy Dunn has stood out on defense that last two games and he is showing how consistent he can play.

 • Jon Kirby
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 21, 2024
Watch: Lance Leipold after the West Virginia game
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Kansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement