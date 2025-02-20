Published Feb 20, 2025
WATCH: Lance Leipold covers several topics before spring football
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Lance Leipold talked about hiring new coaches, welcoming over 25 new players to the program during the break, the latest on Jalon Daniels and much more.

Watch everything he had to say in his pre-spring press conference.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings