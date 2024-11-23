Published Nov 23, 2024
Watch: Lance Leipold press conference after the Colorado game
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold held his post-game press conference following the Colorado game.

Watch everything Leipold had to say after the Jayhawks win.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings