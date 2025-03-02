Published Mar 2, 2025
Watch: Lance Leipold talks after first spring practice
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
The Jayhawks completed their first spring football practice on Sunday night. Lance Leipold met with the media and talked about what he saw at practice.

Watch everything Leipold had to say after the practice.

