Watch: Lance Leipold talks after first spring practice

The Jayhawks completed their first spring football practice on Sunday night. Lance Leipold met with the media and talked about what he saw at practice.
Watch everything Leipold had to say after the practice.
Kansas Director of Sports Performance for football, Matt Gildersleeve spoke after the first spring football practice.
D.J. Withers is one of the top returning players on and he added weight in the offseason. Watch what Withers had to say.
The Jayhawks completed their first spring football practice on Sunday night. Lance Leipold met with the media after.
The Jayhawks opened spring practice on Sunday night with a shorter version.
