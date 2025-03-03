Watch: Matt Gildersleeve on offseason workouts, new focus on finishing

Kansas Director of Sports Performance for football, Matt Gildersleeve spoke after the first spring football practice.

Gildersleeve talked about the focus of emphasizing the fourth quarter performance and things they have added to the training.

He talked about the "We Will" program and the two-minute drills they incorporated into the system.

Gildersleeve mentioned Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson as a player standing out in workouts. He touched on several topics and you can watch the interview below.