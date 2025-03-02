Watch: Matt Lubick glad to be back in KU program

Matt Lubick was behind some of the success the Jayhawks found on offense in 2022-23. After leaving to be the offensive coordinator at Nevada, he returns to Lawrence to rejoin the program.
There is a big void in the secondary with close to 3000 snaps gone. Here is a look at the spring preview.
Lance Leipold is excited as spring football brings some challenges and new faces to the program.
DK McDonald takes over the as the defensive coordinator and ready for his first spring practice.
