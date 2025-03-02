Published Mar 2, 2025
Watch: Matt Lubick glad to be back in KU program
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Matt Lubick was behind some of the success the Jayhawks found on offense in 2022-23. After leaving to be the offensive coordinator at Nevada, he returns to Lawrence to rejoin the program.


