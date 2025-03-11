Watch: Matt Lubick talks about the TE group and offense

TE coach and co-OC Matt Lubick met with the media and went over several topics of spring football.
See everything Lubick had to say in his press conference.
TE coach and co-OC Matt Lubick met with the media and went over several topics of spring football.
See everything Lubick had to say in his press conference.
There are several updates as the KU staff is tracking multiple recruits for official visits.
Growing up on the west coast Keyan Burnett never saw snow. He talks about moving to Lawrence and his first impressions.
On Tuesday players in the tight end group met with the media to talk about spring football.
Matt Lubick met with the media Monday, talking on the addition of Keyan Burnett, the quarterbacks, and the tight ends.
TE coach and co-OC Matt Lubick met with the media and went over several topics of spring football.
There are several updates as the KU staff is tracking multiple recruits for official visits.
Growing up on the west coast Keyan Burnett never saw snow. He talks about moving to Lawrence and his first impressions.
On Tuesday players in the tight end group met with the media to talk about spring football.