Watch: Players talk about heading to Phoenix for bowl game

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
This afternoon it was announced the Jayhawks were headed to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix to play UNLV.

See reaction from Devin Neal, Mason Fairchild, and Rich Miller about their bowl destination.

Devin Neal

Neal talked about the importance of resting after the regular season and rejuvenating their bodies. He talked about the decision of staying in college and the business side of football. Neal has confidence in the staff after Andy Kotelnicki left for Penn State.

Mason Fairchild

Fairchild is excited to be in Phoenix for the bowl game and the importance to finish with a win. He talked about the importance of the game for recruiting in Arizona.

Rich Miller

Miller likes the game being in Phoenix and hopes to experience good weather. The players are looking forward to playing in a baseball stadium where the bowl is played. The chance to end with nine wins is important for them.

