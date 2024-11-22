Published Nov 22, 2024
WATCH: Rylan Griffen talks about facing Duke and more
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

Kansas faces a big game against Duke on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Rylan Griffen, on Friday morning, talked about the showdown against the Blue Devils and much more. JayhawkSlant.com was on hand and has the very latest below.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings