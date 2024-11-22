WATCH: Rylan Griffen talks about facing Duke and more

Kansas faces a big game against Duke on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Rylan Griffen, on Friday morning, talked about the showdown against the Blue Devils and much more. JayhawkSlant.com was on hand and has the very latest below.
Brian Borland talked about the challenges facing the Colorado offense and a talented passing attack.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talked about the matchup against Colorado and what it was like returning to BYU.
Kansas big man Flory Bidunga played just six minutes after injuring his ankle on Tuesday night.
Dajuan Harris is playing much fewer minutes than the last two seasons, allowing for increased defensive effort.
Bill Self won game No. 800 on Tuesday night. To hear what Self had to say after the game, come inside.
