WATCH: Rylan Griffen talks about facing WVU, his health, and more

Back in Lawrence following Christmas, Rylan Griffen, while addressing the media on Monday, talked about facing West Virginia in the Big 12 opener, how he's feeling head into the game, his comfort level at Kansas, and much more.
Back in Lawrence following Christmas, Rylan Griffen, while addressing the media on Monday, talked about facing West Virginia in the Big 12 opener, how he's feeling head into the game, his comfort level at Kansas, and much more.
The Jayhawks have signed Tavake Tuikolovatu from UCLA and we have the story about a past KU connection.
The Jayhawks have landed former four-star recruit Emmanuel Henderson Jr from Alabama. Here is the breakdown.
Shakeel Moore played a season-high 15 minutes on Sunday. He looks to provide an impact off the bench for the Jayhawks.
For a few thoughts after No. 8 Kansas defeated Brown, 87-53 on Sunday, come inside.
Shortly after No. 8 Kansas defeated Brown, 87-53, Bill Self met with the media.
The Jayhawks have signed Tavake Tuikolovatu from UCLA and we have the story about a past KU connection.
The Jayhawks have landed former four-star recruit Emmanuel Henderson Jr from Alabama. Here is the breakdown.
Shakeel Moore played a season-high 15 minutes on Sunday. He looks to provide an impact off the bench for the Jayhawks.