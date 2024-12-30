Published Dec 30, 2024
WATCH: Rylan Griffen talks about facing WVU, his health, and more
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Back in Lawrence following Christmas, Rylan Griffen, while addressing the media on Monday, talked about facing West Virginia in the Big 12 opener, how he's feeling head into the game, his comfort level at Kansas, and much more.

