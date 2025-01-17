WATCH: Rylan Griffen talks KSU and more

Not long after No. 9/10 Kansas lost at No. 2/2 Iowa State, 74-57, Zeke Mayo and Hunter Dickinson spoke to the media.
Iowa State went on a run to end the first half and parlayed it into a 74-57 win over Kansas in Hilton Coliseum.
JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's Big 12 battle between No. 9/10 Kansas and No. 2/2 Iowa State.
We have the breakdown and why Hunter Higgins chose Kansas and what it means to the program.
Hunter Higgins could have waited, but he said he was ready to make his commitment to Kansas.
Not long after No. 9/10 Kansas lost at No. 2/2 Iowa State, 74-57, Zeke Mayo and Hunter Dickinson spoke to the media.
Iowa State went on a run to end the first half and parlayed it into a 74-57 win over Kansas in Hilton Coliseum.
JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for tonight's Big 12 battle between No. 9/10 Kansas and No. 2/2 Iowa State.