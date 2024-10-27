Advertisement

Published Oct 27, 2024
Watch: See reaction from players after the Kansas State game
Sam Winton  •  JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
The players met with the media after another loss that went down to the final drive. See what the players had to say after the loss to Kansas State.

Jalon Daniels

Luke Grimm and Cornell Wheeler

Caleb Taylor

