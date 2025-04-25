Published Apr 25, 2025
Watch: Travis Goff on new stadium, timeline, other topics
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

The media got a tour of the new renovations at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and Travis Goff spoke after.

Watch what he had to say about several topics.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings