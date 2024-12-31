Published Dec 31, 2024
WATCH: Zeke Mayo and Hunter Dickinson talk after WVU loss
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

Zeke Mayo scored a game-high 27 points and Hunter Dickinson added 10 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to overcome West Virginia, 62-61. MInutes after the game, Mayo and Dickinson talked about losing at home and much more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings