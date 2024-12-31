WATCH: Zeke Mayo and Hunter Dickinson talk after WVU loss

Zeke Mayo scored a game-high 27 points and Hunter Dickinson added 10 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to overcome West Virginia, 62-61. MInutes after the game, Mayo and Dickinson talked about losing at home and much more.
No. 7 Kansas is hoping for a fast start to open up Big 12 play against WVU on Tuesday.
On Monday afternoon, Bill Self talked about the Big 12 opener, the health of the team, Darryn Peterson, and more.
Rylan Griffen met with the media on Monday and talked about the Big 12 opener and more.
Five-star guard Darryn Peterson will be on hand for KU's Big 12 opener on Tuesday.
Players are expected to start taking visits after the first of the year and we have the latest update.
