WATCH: Zeke Mayo and KJ Adams talk about Brown win

Zeke Mayo and KJ Adams spoke to the media after No. 8 Kansas defeated Brown, 85-53 on Sunday.
The Jayhawks used a connection to the family of Keyan Burnett to land his commitment. More on the Arizona tight end.
Bill Self talked about Bryson Tiller, the Player's Era Festival, and the state of college basketball.
The latest thoughts on the portal and hear from some of the newest Jayhawks DJ Graham, Laith Marjan, Jack Tanner.
Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference on Thursday and touched on a number of topics. We've got the latest.
On Thursday afternoon, Zach Clemence met with the media to preview the Brown game and more.
