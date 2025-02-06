WATCH: Zeke Mayo talks about facing KSU on the road and more

The 2025 schedule for the Jayhawks was released on Tuesday morning.
Effort and defensive intensity helped Kansas hold Iowa State to its lowest point total of the season, winning 69-52.
Several members of the KU coaching staff met with Joseph Credit. He plans to take an official visit to Kansas.
In defeating No. 8 Iowa State, 69-52 on Monday night, No. 16 Kansas made a statement when it needed to the most.
Minutes after Kansas defeated Iowa State, Bill Self talked about the win, facing KSU on Saturday, and more.
