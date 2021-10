Ernest Udeh, Jr., the 6-foot-10, 232-pound center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., will announce his decision on Wednesday at 7:00 PM (6:00 CST) on CBS Sports HQ. Udeh, the No. 29 ranked player in the 2022 class, will decide between Kansas and UCLA.

