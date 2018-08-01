It has been a busy time on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, thanks to the three five-day live evaluation periods. You have a lot of questions, and we didn't get to them all in yesterday’s #TwitterTuesday. So we wanted to hit on a few of them in today’s Wednesday’s Leftovers. We tackle some questions pertaining to Kentucky decommit DJ Jeffries , the recruitment of Boogie Ellis , where Nico Mannion and Oscar Tshiebwe might land and how things could unfold at Oklahoma State , Florida and Ole Miss .

What do you see happening with the recruitment of DJ Jeffries, now that he has decommitted from Kentucky?

D.J. Jeffries, a top 50 wing, had originally committed to Kentucky the same week that his former travel coach, Penny Hardaway, was named the head coach at Memphis. With his home's close proximity to the school and his familiarity with Hardaway and several future Tigers standouts, including Alex Lomax and Malcolm Dandridge, it isn’t that difficult to connect the dots between a potential Jeffries-to-Memphis situation. Kansas could also become involved, as Jeffries is a cousin of KJ and Dedric Lawson. But the major dark horse here is Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have secured the best prospect from their state for four years running and while many automatically assumed Jeffries would be headed to Memphis, MSU should not be discounted.

For the complete breakdown, click here.