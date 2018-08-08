Changes are being made by the NCAA and, on Wednesday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self spoke to a select group of beat writers to discuss what the NCAA released earlier in the day.

QUESTION: Anything, Coach (Self), after reading today’s release, anything you really like and maybe anything you’re not a fan of or on page with?

BILL SELF: After reading it and being involved, somewhat, in some of the discussions about some of those things, I think there are somethings in it that will not make anybody, 100 percent – I think there’s somethings in it that will mean different things to different people. I don’t think that you could, certainly, make everybody totally content, based on the changes, because everybody sees things differently.

The intent was, all along, was to try to look at it from a totally nonpartisan way, in what was best for our game, certainly over time, and what was best for the players in the game. Whether it be, obviously, the student-athletes, the agents, all of the different arms (enforcement, apparel companies, even the coaches) and to see what would be best with everybody working together over time.

Certainly, there are somethings in here that I think a lot of people will probably be happy and ok with, and there will somethings in here that I think there will be some guys, obviously, would not see it quite as favorably. The one thing that I think we all have to do, is we have to be able to adjust to change and allow change to playout.

What may appear to be very negative now may turnout to be a positive and, certainly, there has been many things throughout the NCAA that, when changes were made, everybody thought the sky was falling and it turned out to be ok. I think it will have to playout. I think they are significant changes and there are some that certainly, if you look at it from a nonpartisan way, I do think that there are some legitimate concerns about some of them, but we don’t know enough about it yet to exactly how it will all playout.





QUESTION: Coach, do you think something has to be done, regardless of whether you can make it happy for everyone or not? Do you feel like this is positive step that you had to do something?

BS: Now, when you say you had to do something, you’re talking like the coaches. That’s not it at all. This is way above coach level. This is something that was put in place, obviously, after the turn of events that occurred in late September with the FBI. The commission was formed and I do think the commission worked very, very hard and did an admirable job in trying to really understand exactly how the business worked in many areas and ways you can improve it.

I think the coaches, you know, certainly attempted, to have some input, on how it is seen through our eyes, as well. Did something need to be done? I think in the eyes of many, something certainly needed to be done. I am actually one that felt like there could be changes that could be positive, but I also think that that’s the way it is with everything. When you’re dealing with the NCAA, very rarely do you find anything that is 100 percent exactly the way that you would personally see it, and you can always tweak it.

I did think that some changes could be made that could be very positive for our game.





QUESTION: What did you think about the rule that says kids can come back to school if they turn pro and are undrafted?

BS: I’ve read that and was actually in on some discussions on that, but not like the ad hoc committees were. I think, in theory, it sounds very good. Still, a lot of it needs to be played out on exactly how the NBA is going to handle certain things. Is the one and done going to be a thing of the past or when will it become a thing of the past?

There’s some other things – the wording in that is kids can go through the draft process and certainly come back if, during a certain period of time, they go undrafted, but that’s not all of the wording, the way I understand it. There’s only certain kids that would be eligible to do that, and those would be the individuals that would also be invited to the combine.

So, not just anybody could do that. It would only be the ones that would be considered to be potential NBA draft prospects. That will be dictated, in some way, by, whether it be a combine invite or by something that the NBA obviously comes up with. It’s not going to be open where anybody can go to the draft and anybody can come back.