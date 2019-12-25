Merry Christmas to you all! This week, we present a few extra nuggets from the recruiting world in Wednesday’s Leftovers. We take a look at Kansas’ potential 2021 class, Bryan Antoine’s return to Villanova, where UConn goes next in adding to its roster and three underappreciated top 100 recruits. 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position



*****

Kansas 2021? — KU Hoops (9-2) (@Kansashoopschat) December 22, 2019

*****

Bryan Antoine . Is he going to go pro after the year based off measurable seven though he isn’t playing a ton off the injury — RyanBoggio (@boggio_ryan) December 22, 2019

I don’t see it happening. That is not to say that his talent is not that of an NBA-type of guy, but he won't be selected high in the NBA Draft based off of his high school rankings and physical tangibles, unlike James Wiseman. It would be in Antoine's best interests to return to the Main Line for at least another season. He was one of Jay Wright’s top recruiting wins and should flourish when he does regain a clean bill of health rather than risk signing a non-guaranteed contract with - or being drafted by - an NBA team that might not have his long-term interests in mind. Rather, Antoine returning for his sophomore season gives Villanova a mighty talent in the backcourt that can complete a plethora of tasks. He is just the type that, when healthy, can be relied upon in defeating the best of teams, which would then correlate with a much better draft selection when he decides to leave school.

*****

What’s UConn’s next move? — hall 🐺 (@nickhaIIII) December 23, 2019

*****

With the percentage of transfers being at an all time high what is your advice to kids being highly recruited during this critical time? Obviously the best fit is always the advice given but what do you recommend? — EZ Garcia (@830finestt) December 23, 2019

My best advice: Know exactly what you’re getting into. Whether it is the staff’s coaching style or the current and future players on the roster or the players leaving the program via the transfer route or a coach’s ability to develop his talent. For the most part, the constant theme throughout is the coach. At the end of the day - at the high-major level, at least - a prospect is going to select a school not for what the college can offer but what the basketball program and the head coach can provide. Throughout the recruiting process, a prospect is going to be told exactly what he wants to hear. Ask the difficult questions. Investigate every corner of the program and make sure you’re fully educated. If you can understand exactly what you’re walking into, then a transfer is less likely. It is not always about the lies being told throughout the recruiting process, but also the accountability and discipline - or lack thereof. Buy in for the long haul. There will be tough moments. Fighting through them and comprehending why you selected the school in the first place will go a long way toward a happy, four-year marriage between program and recruit.

With most of the top-100 committed, who are three under the radar 2020 guys (PG, Wing, Big) that you think could make an impact at the high major level or are ready to see their stock skyrocket? — Alan Bykowski (@brewcity1977) December 23, 2019