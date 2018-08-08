We did our best to answer all of your questions in yesterday’s #TwitterTuesday. Unfortunately, we couldn't hit on all of them. So, today, we offer Wednesday’s Leftovers. We've tackled questions regarding Syracuse , Rhode Island, Wake Forest and Ohio State ’s hopes for its 2019 class, in addition to Cole Bajema ’s ascent, Louisville ’s chances at two top 50 targets and where Precious Achiuwa will ultimately land.

Five-star Precious Achiuwa has yet to speak much on his recruitment, as he placed the majority of his attention on his final summer of travel ball play. Before he begins his senior year - and with a few weeks of down time - I would expect Achiuwa to take a greater look into his recruitment and a final list to be made.

He could put things off a little further and not sign until the late period in April, but either way, look for St. John’s and UConn to be the top contenders at the end of the day. Selecting between the two at the current moment is difficult, but the Huskies might have the slight lead. Then again, do not discount UCLA, Kansas or even Pitt, three of the many schools that have placed a heavy priority on Achiuwa over the past few months.

