Wednesday scrimmage: Who stood out?
Joseph Yesufu, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard from Bolingbrook, Ill., led the way with 30 points, but who else stood out on Wednesday afternoon?
For a complete breakdown of every player that stood out at Wednesday's scrimmage, click here.
EXPIRING SOON: Get Jayhawk Slant FREE until fall football camp
Get Jayhawk Slant FREE all the way up until fall football camp starts. Follow all of the recruiting news in basketball and football over the summer. To take advantage of latest promo offer GO HERE