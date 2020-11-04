JayhawkSlant - Weight loss has helped DaJon Terry make plays on DL

Weight loss has helped DaJon Terry make plays on DL
If you watched the Iowa State game closely there was one play that didn’t mean much in the outcome. But it showed something about DaJon Terry’s game.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy dropped back to pass and didn’t have anyone open. He scrambled right and looked to have open running room. But Kansas defensive lineman DaJon Terry ran step-for-step with Purdy and forced him out on the sidelines with a minimal gain.
When Terry arrived at Kansas, he was a shade over 350 pounds. Now he’s barely 300. Terry was asked if he would have been able to chase Purdy down at his original weight.
“I don't think I would have, but I know I can now,” Terry said. “I know that this weight is what has helped me with my speed. I’m quicker, more explosive, and stronger.”
Terry has credited the Kansas strength and nutrition program for his transformation. He also trained hard in the off-season when he wasn’t in Lawrence.
“It (weight) helps you get through, it helps you move, to get to the different gaps and things like that,” Terry said. “It actually has helped a lot. It has helped a lot in my play since I've lost the weight.”
The future of the defensive line looks good with players like DaJon Terry and Marcus Harris gaining experience and four years left in the program.
The two are roommates and push each other every day. Terry credited also D.J. Eliot and Kwahn Drake with the development of the defensive line. Both Terry and Harris expected to make plays early in their careers.
“We (Marcus) just talked to everybody about making plays,” Terry said. “We expected it, but I don't know what else to say. You feel what I'm saying? We expected it.”