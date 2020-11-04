JayhawkSlant - Weight loss has helped DaJon Terry make plays on DL

If you watched the Iowa State game closely there was one play that didn’t mean much in the outcome. But it showed something about DaJon Terry’s game.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy dropped back to pass and didn’t have anyone open. He scrambled right and looked to have open running room. But Kansas defensive lineman DaJon Terry ran step-for-step with Purdy and forced him out on the sidelines with a minimal gain.

When Terry arrived at Kansas, he was a shade over 350 pounds. Now he’s barely 300. Terry was asked if he would have been able to chase Purdy down at his original weight.

“I don't think I would have, but I know I can now,” Terry said. “I know that this weight is what has helped me with my speed. I’m quicker, more explosive, and stronger.”