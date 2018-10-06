West Virginia game: PFF offensive grades
Here are the PFF offensive grades of the players from the Oklahoma State game based on playing a minimum of 15 snaps.
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Snaps Played
|
Peyton Bender- QB
|
72.9
|
44
|
Kerr Johnson- WR
|
69.4
|
30
|
Hakeem Adeniji- OT
|
69.2
|
61
|
Jeremiah Booker- WR
|
67.8
|
32
|
Khalil Herbert- RB
|
64.9
|
19
|
Pooka Wiliams- RB
|
64.4
|
41
|
Andru Tovi- OL
|
64.3
|
36
|
Alex Fontana- C
|
64.1
|
61
|
Mavin Saunders- TE
|
64.0
|
22
|
Malik Clark- OG
|
63.8
|
61
|
Dwayne Wallave- OG
|
63.5
|
25
|
Stephon Robinson- WR
|
63.4
|
54
|
Antione Frazier- OT
|
63.4
|
15
|
Kwamie Lassiter-WR
|
56.9
|
26
|
Caperton Humphrey- FB
|
56.5
|
18
|
Kevin Feder- OT
|
53.7
|
46
|
Steven Sims- WR
|
51.1
|
51
|
Carter Stanley- QB
|
47.9
|
17
The Grading System: A PFF analyst will grade every play. A second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.