Hunter Dickinson has had to make a lot of adjustments since transferring to Kansas from Michigan. One of the biggest adjustments for him has been getting to the free throw line, as he has only attempted 70 free throws on the year in 25 games (2.8 per game) compared to 4.7 per game during his last season at Michigan.

“A lot of it’s on us, a lot of it’s on Hunter a little bit,” Self said. “The physicality in the post-play has probably been something that hasn’t benefited Hunter with free throw attempts.”

Self was ejected during the Feb. 12 loss to Texas Tech after arguing a play in which Dickinson was called for an offensive foul while posting up, as both players were battling for position. He said that he has not brought up the incident to anybody at the Big 12 Conference level.

“I haven’t visited with one person from the conference office about that whatsoever and I won’t,” Self said. “I haven’t made a phone call to the conference office about what transpired on that particular situation at all nor will I.”

Self said that Dickinson going to the line is just as much on him, however. He compared the struggles he’s had getting there to Kevin McCullar, who has shot 6.3 free throws per game this year. McCullar’s 138 free throw attempts in three less games nearly doubles Dickinson’s 70 attempts.

“Kevin McCullar will shoot twice as many free throws or three times as many free throws on average in a game than Hunter will and there’s reasons for that,” Self said.” But Hunter hasn’t been a guy that has played near as close to the basket in many opportunities because there’s been strong bodies he’s had to get through to get close to the basket.”

Also hindering Dickinson’s ability to get the line is the fact that he’s shooting more three-pointers than he has been used to. So far this season he has shot just four fewer shots from behind the arc than he did during his entire last season at Michigan on 90 less total field goal attempts.

Overall, Self just wants his center to establish himself down low more than he has.

“He just needs to play more physical and post up deeper and play through contact better,” Self said. “If you look at it statistically, he hasn’t been a high volume free throw shooter anywhere he’s been.”



