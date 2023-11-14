Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with the media on Tuesday afternoon. Here are some comments what he had to say about the KU program and thoughts on the game.

I think that's one of the things that I see over the last few years is how much they've improved and grown on the offensive line. I think they're really good up front. I think we played against all those guys last year. They've done a really nice job developing those guys recruiting and same thing with us. When their offensive line plays well, they're really difficult to stop. When our offensive line plays well, we're difficult to stop. But it's a big challenge for us on defense, well, with all the things that they do offensively.

Yeah, we'll find out on Saturday, I'm sure at the earliest of who's going to play quarterback, but they're really good and really creative on offense. No matter who's going to behind center, they're always going to be creative with shifts and motions and misdirection as well as having the ability to give it to the two running backs and just pound it at you.

There's some uncertainty about what quarterback could play for KU, but overall this offense, how difficult of preparation is it with all their movement and different things?

They keep improving each year, being in the system, same stability on the defensive staff. A lot of returners that just know the system better and better. I think they're really good at a number of different positions, but collectively I think they're just a really sound defense. They don't give up the explosive plays. They tackle really well. We're going to have to come up with a really good game plan, especially on the road with the noise.

How good is their one-two punch at running back (Neal and Hishaw)….

Yeah, it really is. And both guys can run it. Both guys can catch the ball out of the backfield. Both guys can get in the protection game. We're going to see a handful of times where they're both on the field. You're going to see some wildcat once again, just more of the things that we have to try to prepare for.





How much different is Kansas compared to when you arrived and started playing them…

Oh, it's light years. And it is even light years different from Lance's first year. The years are kind of spinning on me because Lance didn't take the job until after spring ball or May or whenever the heck it was. But to see what they've done in the last few years is really impressive. Doesn't surprise me because I know what kind of coach Lance is and I know what kind of staff he has because I'm friends with a lot of those guys and they're doing a heck of a job.

I know that they're disappointed that one got away last week, just like were disappointed one got away the week before. But as we all know in this league, man, anybody can beat anybody.





Talk about the tandem of running backs that KU has…

They can beat you in a lot of different facets. They're both physical runners. They can hit the home run on you and they can catch the ball. So, you can't just key one guy because both guys can do so much. And I know the Neal kid obviously better because we recruited him, but they're both really good players and they're going to find ways to get them the football, that's for sure.





With the little film that you have on QB Cole Ballard, how does the preparation work…

Nothing can change for us. And I know it was a smaller sample size, but I really didn't think they changed a whole lot offensively when he came in the game last week and it's still what they do and they're having a lot of success on offense with whomever played quarterback in my mind. And so, whoever plays quarterback, I think those kids as a total offensively believe in what they're doing. So why would you change it because another guy's under (center). Are we going to change everything we do on defense because we lost Daniel Green? No. Are we going to change everything we do when we lost Savage last year?

That's the thing that I think Lance and I both believe in is you develop a program, and you plug guys in that fit the system and the expectation is high when those guys go in the game that you don't have to make wholesale changes on things. You can keep doing what your game plan and what your program believes you're going to do both offensively and defensively.





What is the challenge when it's a rivalry week like this? Obviously, you guys are good about treating every game the same, treating all your preparation the same, but obviously around everything else is very different…

Try not to listen to you guys. Some of that is easier than we talk about, but we know how important the game is. We know for our Kansas kids. We’ve got so many of those guys that it's really important. They grew up around the rivalry. All those things don't have to be said, don't have to be talked about, but it still comes down to you better not take any shortcuts. You better focus on your preparation of what we're going to do today to give us an opportunity to be successful Saturday. If we have a bad day today, it's going to compound our issues and we're having a tougher day on Saturday. We just got to attack today.





How difficult is it to win on the road in the Big 12…

It's proven to be tough for us right now. We've played well at times and not played well at times. And on the flip side, we've played really well at home and for us, we've got to bottle that up and take it on the road. And I know it's going to be really loud. I know it's going to be a really good environment. I think that makes it even more fun because of the amount of fans that will be there. I think K-State will sneak a few fans in there.

As you know, sometimes we put too much emphasis on that and then guys start to play tight and that's the last thing I want. Our guys played really loose at Texas Tech and for the most part in the second half, our guys played loose in Austin.

And that's what we need to try to replicate. It's going to be electric environment, but our guys have got to focus on their technique, their alignment, their assignment, and then play really hard.