Jalen Montonati, the 6-foot-7, 175-pound small forward from Owasso (OK) High School was on hand to watch No. 2 Kansas defeat TCU, 83-81 on Saturday. Montonati, the No. 8 ranked player in the 2026 class, had an unbelievable spring and summer on the AAU circuit and averaged 22 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists at. Peach Jam.

What did Jalen Montonati think about his visit to Kansas on Saturday? For the very latest, click here.