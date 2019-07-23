“It's going to be a surprise,” Khalil Herbert told us at Big 12 media day. “I can't really touch too much on it but just stay tuned, you'll be surprised.”

Nobody really knows the system or scheme they will line-up with. Will it be split backs? Four-wide? How often will they use a full back or double tight formation?

It is obvious with the skill returning at running back including Pooka Williams, Khalil Herbert, and Dom Williams the Jayhawks are going to use the ground game.

As the Jayhawks get ready for fall camp one of the unanswered questions is the style of offense they will use.

One of the things Les Miles is bringing to the mix is a more physical mindset. The players have said that since spring football. Every practice Miles brings the team together and they do the Jayhawk drill. Two players are matched against each and have to win a one-on-one competition with the whole team cheering.

It has been referred to as the Oklahoma drill or bull-in-a-ring over the years. Even quarterbacks have been called on to compete in the drill.

But we still don’t how they will line-up and what the overall scheme will be and that’s the way offensive coordinator Les Koenning likes it.

“It depends what your personnel is,” Koenning said. “Look, if we need to throw it every down, we're going throw it every down. If we need to run it, we are going to run it. We'll have the ability to line up under center and we'll have the ability to line up in the gun.

“And the other part of it too, the more information I tell you guys? Guess what, people are listening. We've got to play against them. There's people listening and every time you can make it a surprise or a little bit different, it's hard to prepare for.”

[Podcast: The latest on KU, special guest Phil Steele]

The Jayhawks will have good size at receiver with newcomers Andrew Parchment and Ezra Naylor. They will also have a way to get the ball in the hands of shifty players like Stephon Robinson and Quan Hampton. There are several others in the mix including Daylon Charlot who turned in a good performance in the spring game.

We will likely have to wait until the Indiana State game to see exactly what the offense will look like. At the Big 12 media days during the breakout session Miles was asked if he has become more “offensive-minded” since his LSU days. His response was a good one.

“I guess, I don't know what more offensive minded is,” Miles answered. “If you take the kids that you have and you're doing the best job with them, you're figuring out what their best offense is. Now you're hitting a long ball now and then, you're throwing with efficiency, and you're running the football, and have an opportunity to control the clock.

“I think it helps your defense when they walk off the field. If you are keeping the ball, I think there's some advantages to that as well.”