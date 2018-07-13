CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The first full day of the Under Armour Challenge hit center stage on Thursday with some of the best throughout the nation going to battle. There were a number of standouts but what I liked the most was....

Green's talent has never been questioned, but his ability to consistently make shots has. Those concerns were put to bed quickly Thursday morning as he made three consecutive perimeter jumpers during a personal 13-point run. Green is the total package on the perimeter as there is not much that he cannot do. Whether you want dunks, dimes, boards or steals, Green can do it all, which makes him one of the best that the 2019 class can offer.