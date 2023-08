On Saturday night, Kansas landed Flory Bidunga, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound center from Kokomo (IN) High School. Bidunga, the No. 5 ranked player and top-ranked center, picked the Jayhawks over Duke, Auburn, and Michigan.

Bidunga is one of the premier big men in the country and we have our thoughts and breakdown on what it means to land the five-star prospect.

