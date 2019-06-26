What is Kansas getting in Tre White?
On Sunday afternoon, Tre White, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound shooting guard from Washington High School in Milwaukee, Wis., verbally committed to the University of Kansas. Despite being a member of the ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news