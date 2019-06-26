News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 15:44:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

What is Kansas getting in Tre White?

Yjfufswnja167x9rrweu
Tre White committed to Kansas on Sunday (Prep Hoops)
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

On Sunday afternoon, Tre White, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound shooting guard from Washington High School in Milwaukee, Wis., verbally committed to the University of Kansas. Despite being a member of the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}