What is the latest with 2022 big man Yohan Traore?

Yohan Traore, the 6-foot-11, 227-pound power forward from Prolific Prep in Windsor, Calif., has emerged as one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2022 class. A four-star prospect, Traore is being heavily recruited by the likes of Kansas, Creighton, Gonzaga, Ohio State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, UC-Santa Barbara, and others.

Traore came to the United States seven months ago from France to play at Prolific Prep this season and, so far, has been one of the most talked-about prospects in the class.

