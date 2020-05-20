Last week, Kendall Brown, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., narrowed his list of schools down to 10. When the dust finally settled, Kansas, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Marquette, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Virginia were the programs left standing for the No. 14 ranked player in the 2021 class.

Originally from Minnesota, Brown, the No. 5 ranked small forward in the class, made the decision to narrow his list of schools in order to take the next step forward in his recruitment.

On Wednesday afternoon, JayhawkSlant.com reached out to Courtney Brown, Sr., the father of Kendall Brown, to get an update on where the process stands.

“He’s been thinking about it (trimming his list) for a while,” Courtney Brown, Sr., told JayhawkSlant.com on Wednesday afternoon. “He really just wanted to get the next step out of the way. You know, a lot of the school’s kind of fell off and were no longer contacting him, so we just decided to cut the list down and drop the schools that you don’t hear from anymore.

“We decided to concentrate on the schools we’re hearing from,” he added. “Yes, Kendall is very pleased with where his list stands. What we always wanted was a good variety of schools to pick from. You’ve got high-major offers from every Power Five conference. He’s got a good group. He’s got the national champs in there and other schools where Minnesota kids have come from.”

Before narrowing his list of schools, Brown was considering scholarship offers from Kansas, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Marquette, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Virginia, California, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Milwaukee, Saint Louis, Texas, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, and others.



