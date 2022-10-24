Lance Leipold has moved his weekly press conferences to Monday. The Jayhawks head coach covered several topics about his team, injuries, going on the road to recruit and much more. Here are some of the key comments he said.

I mean, there's a lot of things. I know I'm rambling here, but hopefully I'll give you all the quotes you need. But we're pretty frustrated. Obviously we fell behind by a lot, battled back, but we lost by 12, right? A year ago, we lost by 12 to Oklahoma and everybody stood up and clapped. This program's come a long way and we're proud of that. And now when people are frustrated with 12-point losses, we're probably where we need to be. Now we got to get it fixed.

But what I said to them this morning was, ‘If you want to have an opportunity to play in December or January, you have to play well in November.’ And we have that opportunity to play in one of those two months if we play well in November. So, they’ve got a lot to play for there yet, and I really like the attitude and resolve of this football team.

But it doesn't mean that we're not going to keep pushing and working hard. Again, I go back to what I said a year ago, I said it to the team this morning, is that if our process is still going to be the process that we go through and we believe in that.

If it was one or two things that we could easily just look at the film and say, ‘Hey, if we make this adjustment or stop calling this or maybe play somebody different, it'd be different,’ but that's not the case.

But, as always, I think anyone can stand in these, every team that plays on a Saturday or Sunday, if you can pull away a few plays or do some things when you hit some bumps in the road and now we lost three in a row.

Leipold: Well, again, your tendencies. We do it every week. I don't want to make it sound like we don't. Tendencies and breakdowns and what can we do to break some of those tendencies and not be predictable on either side of the ball. We're going to evaluate personnel and breakdowns and all those things.

So, it's a great time to get a lot done. It gives us a chance to obviously get a jump on the Oklahoma State game plan, do some self-scouting of tendencies and things that we can really dive into a little bit more than we normally get to on a Sunday or Monday. Chance to continue recruiting, internally but also now get out in some schools and some practices and some games. It's an important week for us.

It's going to be a good time in our practice models of working with some of the younger players. Some guys that have high volume of game snaps probably won't take as many reps, at least in the first couple days and kind of play it by there.

We'll start sending coaches on the road. Some are going to leave Wednesday after practice. The rest of us will leave Thursday. It's a full week of a lot of things.

Leipold: Obviously we've got to get healthier and it's been 12-plus weeks of going straight for these guys and we just wrapped up meetings. Today was just strictly meetings and lifting. They were off yesterday. We will practice Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, then they'll have a weight session or a conditioning day with Matt (Gildersleeve) in the weight room. They'll be off Saturday and then we'll practice Sunday. So that's the week.

Are there things you are seeing in the defense with the run game and stopping it:

Leipold: Yeah, there's certain some things, and like you say, is it call-related? Everything's going to be looked at. Nice thing was today, for me as a head coach, is that you sit in the back of both meetings after I talk to the team. You have a special teams meeting and then each coordinator's talking and yeah, you're going to analyze the calls, what calls can be better.

You analyze this and where it can be better. There's times when we're playing confidently and downhill and there's clips that we show that we're tackling well, and there's a lot of different things that have to continue to be clean. And then there's times where they're ripping off a 15-yard run and you got to be better than that, especially early.

We have to get back to good things happening faster in the game because this is a team that we seem to thrive on momentum and positivity early. And then sometimes we end up with our backs to the wall and then we'll come back and fight more. But you can't live that way.

When you talk about playing well in November what does that look like to you:

Leipold: Well again, we got to find a way to win a game, I mean games. But again, I look at a lot of things that we could break down. One thing that we went into this game concerned about was their play action, and ability to create explosive plays deep ball wise. I thought we did a very good job in that aspect. We took away some things, we just didn't take away enough.

And then again, we played them early in the year last year. But I walked out of that field going, that's a really good football team. A really good physical football team. And by no means did that surprise me that they won the conference (last year). And that's still a really good football team. I was starting to watch some of the TV copies from Oklahoma State, as well as I watched through and different things as I watched, whether it be coaches copy or TV copies of games. And week two of this season Baylor and Oklahoma are in the top 10 in the country.

Playing 11:0 a.m. games makes it tougher to get out and recruit how will this week help:

Leipold: Yeah, it is, but we're limited days anyway. Really the amount of days that we go out and we're allowed, we'll be pretty much at our limit by the end of this weekend. So, we've utilized what we could to the best of our ability. There was the one week we went out, pretty much locally. We might have had a guy or two also get out, but the one that everybody kind of knew, we went out in more mass numbers. And then the other days that we use, we kind of use them up. So, it's not like it's as a DII coach and it was unlimited. You just go every Thursday, Friday. You can go catch parts of games.

Being off yesterday did you notice any players come in for extra work:

Leipold: Today is a little different because of the lift. But they always do on Sunday. It's a normal Sunday for us, but they have to check into the training room to make sure health wise that if they're on the trip or things like that. But yeah, there were guys around, I mean obviously had a little different chance, a little different schedule. I came in a little bit later after church. And Kenny Logan stopped in and there are guys around. I mean they're still here and there's food and stuff like that. So, guys are in the building.

But again, there's also a time that we have to respect, like I said, eight straight games really come out of fall camp. There's a time, not just physically, but there's time that we got to make sure that we're mentally as fresh as we can be because you're getting closer now to the last month of academics. And things start piling up that way, but we're doing a really very good job in the classroom. But we've got to keep it holistic of where we can be as physically and as mentally healthy, but ready to be challenged here for the month of November.

Did you feel at any time that were confident you were going to come back and win that game and that you had it:

Leipold: Never felt did we have it by no means. But I think, what was it, six minutes left, something like that. When we score and we can get a stop and the momentum had turned and look back to some of those early games in the season, things like that. At halftime though, it's pretty frustrating and everyone is disappointed and in that. I know I repeat myself a lot in here is you still go back to the things that you have to do to be a consistent winner and build a consistent program. And that's trying though we're emotional and intense and competitive, it has to be consistent within what we do at certain times and that's our weekly approach and things like that. So probably the best thing I could think of at the moment at halftime was it's just like being up by 25.

We're going to coach and we're going to play hard as if it's a 0-0 game. But being down a little bit and having our backs off the wall is that we're going to get our pride tested a little bit, we're going to see what we're made of a little bit in some areas. And again, we've talked about the moral victory thing. We've done all that kind of stuff. We talked about margin of losses.

Anyone that's been remotely engaged in this program can notice the difference by how those guys keep battling and keep battling and finding a way. And it's not always going to be pretty, but nobody said this was going to be easy when we showed up here, so we're going to keep doing it, we're going to keep doing it our way. And again, we're going to find a way.

In all your years of coaching, is this a normal injury year?

Leipold: Some years you get really lucky. I'll say this…probably a little bit more on the higher side at the skill position area of guys that were you guys like asking questions about normal. I've thought we've done a pretty good job in some of that, but we'll see. The list got longer yesterday, so we'll keep seeing where it goes. But Trent Carter, our head athletic trainer, his staff, I probably should have said this long ago, but they're the best. They do an excellent job as well. Our doctors in their treatment of our student athletes, the response and how we're able to get things done and there's a way to get them on the field and in a healthy, safe way I guess within the game of football. They do a great job with that.

Being two-thirds through the season and there any pleasant surprises:

Leipold: I think the team as a whole, again you've asked in different ways in here if we're ahead of schedule- I still think when you stop for a moment, look at it. I don't know how they sit down and figure out how many games you're supposed to win a year and who does all those things. But I know if those people who make a living doing that and had us, we're pretty far ahead of what they thought. So, I'm holistically proud, but as I said, I'm always wanting more. It's kind of a balance in there of where we're at. But I like where we are considering how we're handling things of our early season explosiveness was great. But you can see when you don't have all the same pieces of the puzzle, it changes a little bit and it changes a little bit who you are. That doesn't mean other guys aren't working hard or doing things, you just kind of change yourself a little bit.

Again, I think I've said it probably last month straight when you watch the other games, the rest of the evening, day and evening, how closely competitive this conference has become and it's going to be a battle. And that's the part I think our guys have embraced as well. And being a part of that is where we're at there. We're not backing down from any challenges. I see us in some areas where we're getting stronger.

I say stronger depth wise. I see Lorenzo McCaskill and Eric Gilyard playing more and playing better football, giving us some extra physicality in inside. Those things are encouraging. Kalon Gervin played the whole game at corner. Hopefully Cobee makes it back sooner than later. So again, I think if you can weather those storms, Armaj Reed-Adams had to play his most football as a Jayhawk, which at the end hopefully is going to help you. We don't know how long Mike (Ford) will be out. So those are things that if you work through these periods, hopefully it's going to help you as you come out of it.